* Malfunctioning furnace delays base oil production by about
10 days
* CDU's partial restart unaffected, runs at below 50 pct
* Light distillate feed to ethylene cracker delayed by a few
days
By Yaw Yan Chong
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Oil major Shell's partial
restart of its 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Singapore refinery
has a hit a snag that will result in a delay of about 10 days
before it could start producing high-margin base oils, industry
sources said on Tuesday.
The problem is due to a malfunctioning furnace in its Lube
Oil Complex (LOC), but the restart of the largest of its three
Crude Distillation Units (CDUs), with 210,000-bpd capacity, is
unaffected. The unit is running at a reduced operating rate of
about 50 percent.
When asked to comment, a Shell spokesman said the company
does not comment on operational matters.
"The restart was primarily driven by the very strong
processing margins for lubricants. Base oil is used as the feed
to produce lubes, but trading margins for base oil are too good
for them to cannibalise the trading barrels," a refining source
said.
About 360,000 tonnes of base oil is produced from a
30,000-bpd secondary unit per year, which cracks long-residue
from the CDU, yielding distillates and base oil, which is then
fed into the lubricants plant.
The sources said that both the unit and the plant, which
collectively makes up the LOC, were also shut down in the
aftermath of the fire that had crippled the plant's capability
to deliver clean oil products, such as middle distillates,
naphtha and gasoline, from its process units into storage and
onto tankers.
During the restart, it was discovered that the furnace,
which is part of the LOC, was damaged and required repairs that
would take about 10 days, they added.
"Sometimes, units and equipment get damaged during a full
shutdown process. In this case, it wasn't that critical because
the CDU restart went ahead and there was no need to stop the
unit," another source said.
"This is probably because the volumes of yield produced
could be stored during that period before being fed into the
unit."
LIGHT DISTILLATE PROBLEM
There was another technical problem of the light distillate
yield meeting the feedstock specifications of the ethylene
cracker that the product was to be fed into, and it will take a
day or two to solve, the sources said.
The feedstock will then be supplied to the 800,000
tonnes-per-year (tpy) cracker, part of a larger chemical complex
that also includes a 750,000-tpy monoethylene glycol (MEG)
plant, to keep the complex running, at lower operating rates,
instead of having to be shut.
The restart, nearly two weeks after the fire broke out and
ahead of an anticipated 1-month timeframe, was made possible
when a temporary line was built to deliver the clean oil
products into storage without having to pass the area that had
been damaged by the fire.
The CDU is expected to be kept steady at the reduced
operating rate for an extended period of time, while
investigations into the cause of the fire and repair work
continue, the sources said.
Other major units, including the other two CDUs of
110,000-bpd each, a 35,000-bpd hydrocracker and the Fluid
Catalytic Cracker (FCC) either remain shut or are operating at
low levels, although all were undamaged by the fire.
Despite the earlier-than-expected restart, the sources said
it would still take 3-6 months for the entire plant to resume
normal operations.
Investigations, both by the oil major and Singapore's
Manpower Ministry, are ongoing.
"We have commenced investigations and are working with the
Ministry of Manpower as we establish the cause of the fire. We
hope to apply any learnings from these findings to avoid such an
occurrence in future," the Shell spokesman said.
(Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Michael Urquhart)