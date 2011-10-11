* Malfunctioning furnace delays base oil production by about 10 days

* CDU's partial restart unaffected, runs at below 50 pct

* Light distillate feed to ethylene cracker delayed by a few days

By Yaw Yan Chong

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 Oil major Shell's partial restart of its 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Singapore refinery has a hit a snag that will result in a delay of about 10 days before it could start producing high-margin base oils, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The problem is due to a malfunctioning furnace in its Lube Oil Complex (LOC), but the restart of the largest of its three Crude Distillation Units (CDUs), with 210,000-bpd capacity, is unaffected. The unit is running at a reduced operating rate of about 50 percent.

When asked to comment, a Shell spokesman said the company does not comment on operational matters.

"The restart was primarily driven by the very strong processing margins for lubricants. Base oil is used as the feed to produce lubes, but trading margins for base oil are too good for them to cannibalise the trading barrels," a refining source said.

About 360,000 tonnes of base oil is produced from a 30,000-bpd secondary unit per year, which cracks long-residue from the CDU, yielding distillates and base oil, which is then fed into the lubricants plant.

The sources said that both the unit and the plant, which collectively makes up the LOC, were also shut down in the aftermath of the fire that had crippled the plant's capability to deliver clean oil products, such as middle distillates, naphtha and gasoline, from its process units into storage and onto tankers.

During the restart, it was discovered that the furnace, which is part of the LOC, was damaged and required repairs that would take about 10 days, they added.

"Sometimes, units and equipment get damaged during a full shutdown process. In this case, it wasn't that critical because the CDU restart went ahead and there was no need to stop the unit," another source said.

"This is probably because the volumes of yield produced could be stored during that period before being fed into the unit."

LIGHT DISTILLATE PROBLEM

There was another technical problem of the light distillate yield meeting the feedstock specifications of the ethylene cracker that the product was to be fed into, and it will take a day or two to solve, the sources said.

The feedstock will then be supplied to the 800,000 tonnes-per-year (tpy) cracker, part of a larger chemical complex that also includes a 750,000-tpy monoethylene glycol (MEG) plant, to keep the complex running, at lower operating rates, instead of having to be shut.

The restart, nearly two weeks after the fire broke out and ahead of an anticipated 1-month timeframe, was made possible when a temporary line was built to deliver the clean oil products into storage without having to pass the area that had been damaged by the fire.

The CDU is expected to be kept steady at the reduced operating rate for an extended period of time, while investigations into the cause of the fire and repair work continue, the sources said.

Other major units, including the other two CDUs of 110,000-bpd each, a 35,000-bpd hydrocracker and the Fluid Catalytic Cracker (FCC) either remain shut or are operating at low levels, although all were undamaged by the fire.

Despite the earlier-than-expected restart, the sources said it would still take 3-6 months for the entire plant to resume normal operations.

Investigations, both by the oil major and Singapore's Manpower Ministry, are ongoing.

"We have commenced investigations and are working with the Ministry of Manpower as we establish the cause of the fire. We hope to apply any learnings from these findings to avoid such an occurrence in future," the Shell spokesman said. (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Michael Urquhart)