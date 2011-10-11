SINGAPORE Oct 11 Oil major Shell's partial restart of its 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Singapore refinery has a hit a snag that will result in a delay of about 10 days before it can start producing high-margin base oils, industry sources said on Tuesday.

The problem is due to a malfunctioning furnace in its Lube Oil Complex (LOC), but the restart of the largest of its three Crude Distillation Units (CDUs), with 210,000-bpd capacity, is unaffected and is running at a reduced operating rate of about 50 percent.

When asked to comment, a Shell spokesman said the company does not comment on operational matters. (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)