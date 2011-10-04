SINGAPORE Oct 4 Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has offered to buy back all the distillate cargoes that it has been unable to deliver, and has declared force majeure on, because of a fire at its refinery in Singapore last week, industry sources said on Tuesday.

Shell has made the offer, under an agreement known in the industry as a book-out, to Singapore trader Hin Leong, European trader Glencore, fellow major BP and Wall Street bank J P Morgan for the gas oil and jet fuel cargoes, totalling 1.48 million barrels, originally slated for loading Sept. 29-Oct. 11.

It has also novated, or assigned to other sellers, three other cargoes that are outside the force majeure period.

The three gas oil parcels, of 150,0000-250,000 barrels each, were all sold to Hin Leongand will be lifted from BP and ExxonMobil. (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)