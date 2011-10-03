SINGAPORE Oct 3 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell will shut its Singapore chemical complex in about a week, and is already running down the facility's operating rates, following a fire that forced the closure of its largest refinery in the world, industry sources said on Monday.

The complex, which includes an 800,000 tonnes-per-year (tpy) ethylene cracker and another 750,000-tpy petrochemical plant, receives most of its naphtha feedstock from the stricken refinery.

The oil major has declared force majeure on its naphtha supplies to Petrochemical Corporation Singapore (PCS) for October-delivery and to customers of the other petrochemical plant, which produces monoethylene glycol (MEG), the sources said. (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Sugita Katyal)