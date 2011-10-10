SINGAPORE Oct 10 Oil major Shell has restarted the largest Crude Distillation Units (CDU) at its Singapore refinery less than two weeks after the 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) plant was shut after being gutted by fire, industry sources said on Monday.

The 210,000-bpd CDU, one of three at Shell's largest plant in the world, was restarted mainly to produce base oils that feed a unit producing high-margin lubrication oil, as well as sufficient volumes of light distillates to keep its chemical complex running at lower rates.

The oil major has also agreed with its counterparties to buy back most of the 1.5 million barrels of distillate cargoes that it had declared force majeure upon, trade sources said.

"We can confirm that some operations have continued and some operations will resume at the site but we are unable to comment on operational specifics," said a Shell spokesman, in response questions about the restarting of the CDU.

The spokesman declined to comment on the buy-back agreement, saying the information is "commercially-sensitive". (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)