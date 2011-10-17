* 2nd CDU of 110,000-bpd capacity operating at 75 pct
* 35,000-bpd hydrocracker to restart in next 2-3 days
* Alternative delivery for clean products key to restart
(Adds details, source comments, background)
By Yaw Yan Chong
SINGAPORE, Oct 17 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L)
has restarted a second crude distillation unit (CDU) at reduced
rates at its fire-hit Singapore refinery, a week after the first
was partially restarted, three industry sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
It is also expected to restart its distillate-making
hydrocracker at the 500,000 barrel-per-day plant, Shell's
largest, within the next 2-3 days, they added.
"We can confirm that some operations have continued and some
operations will resume at the site, but we are unable to comment
on operational specifics," said a Shell spokesman in response to
queries on the restart.
The sources said the 110,000-bpd CDU, which began restart
operations last Sunday and will reach stable operating levels in
2-3 days, is expected to run at a reduced rate of around 75
percent.
The CDU operations will facilitate the restart of the
35,000-bpd hydrocracker, which was shut due to its proximity to
the fire but was undamaged, as well as provide more feedstocks,
mainly heavy kerosene, for Shell's ethylene cracker.
With the second CDU partially operating, the refinery is
currently running at about 40 percent capacity as its largest
210,000-bpd capacity CDU has been functioning at about 50
percent capacity for around a week.
A third CDU, of 110,000-bpd capacity, and some other smaller
secondary units are still shut in the aftermath of the more than
30-hour blaze that largely crippled the plants capability to
deliver clean oil products, such as gas oil, jet fuel, gasoline
and naphtha.
ALTERNATIVE DELIVERY SYSTEM
"Shell is slowly trying to get the CDUs and the main
secondary units back up at reduced rates, primarily to yield
products that are high margin, such as base oils and lubricants,
as well as petrochemicals," one of the sources said.
"The key to this is to create an alternative, but stable,
delivery system, that bypasses the damaged area, of transporting
the products into storage or onto tankers. This is possible
because the major units are largely undamaged."
The restart of the plant's operations is moving in line with
the stage-by-stage construction of the delivery system, and the
third CDU is also expected to be operational at partial levels
in about a week, the sources said.
The plant is expected run at reduced rates over the next 2-3
months as the replacement delivery system is gradually put in
place, while runs are slowly ramped up, amid repairs to the Pump
House area where the fire occurred.
Full repairs to the damaged area are expected to take about
a year, the sources said.
"So enough lines have to be built to allow the plant to
operate at an efficient level of production, possibly even run
at full, maybe in about a month or so from now," one source
said.
Shell has also resumed loading for some of the affected
products, mainly gas oil, which saw its first loading,
post-fire, about a week ago.
It also sold 150,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gas oil,
for loading over Oct. 27-31, over the end-of-day pricing window
last Wednesday.
The sale was on the back of agreements that the oil major
had with counterparties to buy back most of the 1.5 million
barrels of distillate cargoes that it had declared force majeure
upon.
Shell is a major supplier of distillates and gasoline to the
region, with its refinery producing 6.5-7.0 million barrels per
month, of which gas oil is about 4.5 million barrels, and
another 4.0-4.5 million barrels of gasoline, with about 90
percent of the refinery's output exported.
(Editing by Michael Urquhart)