SINGAPORE Oct 17 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) has restarted a second crude distillation unit (CDU) at its fire-stricken Singapore refinery and is operating it at reduced rates, a week after the first was partially restarted, three industry sources with direct knowledge said on Monday.

It is also expected to restart its distillate-making hydrocracker within the next 2-3 days, bringing the 500,000 barrel-per-day plant, Shell's largest in the world, back to partial operation, they added.

"We can confirm that some operations have continued and some operations will resume at the site, but we are unable to comment on operational specifics," said a Shell spokesman, in response to queries on the restart.

