SINGAPORE Oct 27 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) will restart its third and final crude distillation unit (CDU) at reduced rates at its fire-hit Singapore refinery within the next day or two, just under a month after the blaze, industry sources said on Thursday.

With the restart, just over 50 percent of the plant's 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) will be back onstream, following the progressive restarts of its other two CDUs over the past two weeks.

The company said on Thursday the refinery would return to normal in November to December.

Most of its major secondary units, including the 35,000-bpd hydrocracker, the 25,000-bpd Fluid Catalytic Cracker (FCC) and its highly-profitable Lubricant Oils Complex (LOC) are also running, although not at optimum levels.

"We can confirm that some operations have continued and some operations will resume at the site, but we are unable to comment on operational specifics," said a Shell spokesman in response to queries on the restart. (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong)