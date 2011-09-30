SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Oil major Shell's fire-stricken Singapore refinery, its largest in the world with a 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) capacity, is expected to remain shut for at least a month, as efforts now turn to investigating the cause of the 36-hour blaze, industry sources said on Friday.

The impact of the shutdown is expected to be most keenly felt in the Asian gasoline and distillates market, where Shell is a major supplier as well as a trader, although the severity of the impact depends on the eventual duration of the shutdown.

Shell's spokesman did not immediately comment about the source-based information.

