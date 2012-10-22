LONDON Oct 22 Royal Dutch Shell has
declared force majeure on exports of the Bonny and Forcados
crude grades for reasons including damage caused by theft, the
company said on Monday, potentially affecting more than one
fifth of Nigeria's oil exports.
"Effective 1400 hours, Friday 19th Oct. 2012, SPDC (Shell
Production Development Corporation) JV declared force majeure on
Bonny and Forcados loadings," a Shell spokesman said.
Bonny Light and Forcados are two of Nigeria's most important
oil grades and in October they represented exports of 427,000
barrels per day, of the country's total exports 2.048 million
barrels per day.
The spokesman said loadings of Forcados were affected by
damage caused by suspected bunkering - the term for oil theft -
on the Trans Forcados Pipeline and the Brass Creek trunkline.
"Bonny loadings are affected as result of production
deferment caused by the fire incident on a bunkering ship on the
Bomu-Bonny trunkline and production deferment from a third party
producer because of flooding," he said in a statement.
Efforts were being made to repair the pipelines as soon as
possible, the statement said.
Shell's Nigerian unit shut its Bonny oil pipeline and
deferred 150,000 barrels per day of production after oil thieves
caused a fire, the company said at the end of September.