SINGAPORE Oct 2 Oil major Shell has declared force majeure on some customers, following a fire that forced the closure of its 500,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Singapore, a senior executive said on Sunday.

"We confirm that Force Majeure has been declared on some of our customers," Lee Tzu Yang, chairman of Shell Companies in Singapore, said on its website.

"We continue to be in discussions with our customers to address their supply of product needs and to minimize any potential impact to them." (Reporting by Yaw Yan Chong; Editing by Robert Birsel)