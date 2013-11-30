LONDON Nov 30 Shell said on Saturday a force majeure declared on its Bonny Light grade of Nigerian oil had been fully lifted.

The force majeure (FM) was declared on April 15 due to theft leaks on the Nembe Creek Trunkline (NCTL), and was partially lifted on Aug. 30, when some 60 illegal connections were removed on the section between San Barth and Bonny, Shell said in a statement.

"The FM has now been fully lifted following the removal of 25 additional crude theft points on the section between San Barth and Nembe. The entire NCTL has been reopened with production capacity of 150,000 bopd restored," it said.