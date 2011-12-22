LONDON Dec 22 Royal Dutch Shell
is holding about half of the January-loading cargoes of Forties
crude oil, the North Sea crude that usually sets the dated Brent
physical benchmark, oil trading sources said on Thursday.
Shell has 12 or more of the Forties cargoes scheduled to
load in January, according to estimates from North Sea traders.
Shell was not immediately available for official comment and a
Shell trader declined to comment.
"I think Shell are holding quite a lot," said a trader of
Forties with a rival oil company. "They can hold quite a few
cargoes and find homes for them."
Forties FOT-E usually sets the price of dated Brent
BRT-E, a benchmark used in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The loading programme in January originally scheduled 24 cargoes
of which eight belonged to Shell.
Demand from Shell was among the factors supporting the value
of Forties against dated Brent last week, traders said. This
week, Shell was offering Forties on Tuesday at dated plus 70
cents, having bid at dated plus 55 cents on Monday.
Trade sources said Shell may have already lined up buyers
for the crude or be planning to process some of the oil in its
own refineries. They also expected the company to re-offer some
of the cargoes in the market.
"I guess they will offer them if no one has bought them
already," said one.
Another trader also cited the prospect of a further
arbitrage to Asia, following moves by BP to ship Forties to
South Korea at the end of last month. Still, such shipments tend
to be very rare.
It is not uncommon for the small number of participants in
the Forties market to accumulate large positions and this does
not contravene any regulations. Shell held several cargoes for
loading in May and June.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Anthony Barker)