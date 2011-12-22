* Shell holds 13 or more January Forties cargoes - trade
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Dec 22 Royal Dutch Shell
is holding more than half of the January-loading cargoes of
Forties crude oil, the North Sea crude that usually sets the
dated Brent physical benchmark, oil trading sources said on
Thursday.
Shell has 13 or more of the Forties cargoes scheduled to
load in January, according to estimates from North Sea traders.
A Shell spokesman declined to comment on the company's Forties
trading.
"I think Shell are holding quite a lot," said a trader of
Forties with a rival oil company. "They can hold quite a few
cargoes and find homes for them."
The trade represents a valuable amount of oil. Each Forties
shipment of 600,000 barrels is worth about $65 million at
current prices.
Forties FOT-E usually sets the price of dated Brent
BRT-E, a benchmark used in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The loading programme in January originally scheduled 24 cargoes
of which eight belonged to Shell.
Demand from Shell was among the factors supporting the value
of Forties against dated Brent last week, traders said. The
company bought another cargo on Thursday at 50 cents above dated
Brent, 15 cents higher than a bid on Wednesday, traders said.
Trade sources said Shell may have already lined up buyers
for the crude or be planning to process some of the oil in its
own refineries. They also expected the company to re-offer some
of the cargoes in the market.
"I guess they will offer them if no one has bought them
already," said one.
Another cited the prospect of a further arbitrage to Asia,
following moves by BP to ship Forties to South Korea at the end
of last month. Still, such shipments tend to be rare.
It is not uncommon for the small number of participants in
the Forties market to accumulate large positions and this does
not contravene any regulations. Shell held several cargoes for
loading in May and June.
Reduced output at Nexen's Buzzard oilfield in the
North Sea has led to delays in Forties shipments for several
months during 2011, helping to support Brent futures and prices
in the North Sea market.
Buzzard's production has been stable recently and so far
there have only been minor adjustments to the January loading
schedule, with just one cargo delayed, trading sources said
earlier this week.
