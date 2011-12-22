* Shell holds 13 or more January Forties cargoes - trade

* Some of them are expected to be re-offered

* Not unusual for Forties traders to build large positions (Updates from paragraph 1 with new Shell purchase on Thursday)

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Dec 22 Royal Dutch Shell is holding more than half of the January-loading cargoes of Forties crude oil, the North Sea crude that usually sets the dated Brent physical benchmark, oil trading sources said on Thursday.

Shell has 13 or more of the Forties cargoes scheduled to load in January, according to estimates from North Sea traders. A Shell spokesman declined to comment on the company's Forties trading.

"I think Shell are holding quite a lot," said a trader of Forties with a rival oil company. "They can hold quite a few cargoes and find homes for them."

The trade represents a valuable amount of oil. Each Forties shipment of 600,000 barrels is worth about $65 million at current prices.

Forties FOT-E usually sets the price of dated Brent BRT-E, a benchmark used in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The loading programme in January originally scheduled 24 cargoes of which eight belonged to Shell.

Demand from Shell was among the factors supporting the value of Forties against dated Brent last week, traders said. The company bought another cargo on Thursday at 50 cents above dated Brent, 15 cents higher than a bid on Wednesday, traders said.

Trade sources said Shell may have already lined up buyers for the crude or be planning to process some of the oil in its own refineries. They also expected the company to re-offer some of the cargoes in the market.

"I guess they will offer them if no one has bought them already," said one.

Another cited the prospect of a further arbitrage to Asia, following moves by BP to ship Forties to South Korea at the end of last month. Still, such shipments tend to be rare.

It is not uncommon for the small number of participants in the Forties market to accumulate large positions and this does not contravene any regulations. Shell held several cargoes for loading in May and June.

Reduced output at Nexen's Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea has led to delays in Forties shipments for several months during 2011, helping to support Brent futures and prices in the North Sea market.

Buzzard's production has been stable recently and so far there have only been minor adjustments to the January loading schedule, with just one cargo delayed, trading sources said earlier this week. (Editing by Anthony Barker and James Jukwey)