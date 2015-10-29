CAPE TOWN Oct 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Leopard Marin discovery offshore Gabon may be a new commercial gas field, a senior company executive said on Thursday.

"Leopard is the first potentially commercial multi-TCF (trillion cubic feet) find in a new gas play and I think that is very exciting for us and for the government of Gabon," Alastair Milne, Shell's vice president exploration for Sub-Saharan Africa, told an industry conference in Cape Town. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)