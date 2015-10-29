METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
CAPE TOWN Oct 29 Royal Dutch Shell's Leopard Marin discovery offshore Gabon may be a new commercial gas field, a senior company executive said on Thursday.
"Leopard is the first potentially commercial multi-TCF (trillion cubic feet) find in a new gas play and I think that is very exciting for us and for the government of Gabon," Alastair Milne, Shell's vice president exploration for Sub-Saharan Africa, told an industry conference in Cape Town. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.