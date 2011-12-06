* Gas exports resumed at 0226 GMT on Tuesday -Shell

OSLO/LONDON, Dec 6 Gas exports from Ormen Lange, Royal Dutch Shell's giant gas field off Norway, resumed on Tuesday following an unexpected shutdown on Monday, restoring a key gas supply to Europe.

The Nyhamna plant processing gas from the offshore field, which can supply up to 20 percent of Britain's gas needs, sustained a power dip early on Monday that shut down production.

"Nyhamna resumed gas exports at 3:26 a.m. Norwegian time (0226 GMT)," a Shell spokesman said.

Separately, Shell told the Nordic power bourse that it expected the plant to ramp up its power consumption from the national grid towards its normal level by around 1300 GMT, suggesting normal operations will be restored then.

It was not known what caused the power loss, Shell said on Monday.

The plant gets all its power from the national grid and has been shutdown due to problems on several occasions this year and last year.

Ormen Lange has an average output of some 62 million cubic metres of gas per day.

The partners in the field are Shell (17.04 percent), ExxonMobil (7.23 percent), Norway's Statoil (28.92 percent), Denmark's DONG (10.34 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (36.48 percent). (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by William Hardy)