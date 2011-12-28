* Full power from Norway grid restored to processing plant

* Output at plant cut by half, due back up early Thurs

* Processing plant shut on Christmas Day due storm (Adds detail on production cut in 3rd and 6th paras)

OSLO, Dec 28 Gas exports from Shell's Ormen Lange field, which can provide 20 percent of Britain's gas demand, resumed after a Christmas Day shutdown at the field's processing plant, with operations expected to ramp up later on Wednesday.

The Norway-based plant shut down at 1940 GMT on Christmas Day after a powerful Atlantic storm, nicknamed Dagmar, knocked out power.

It resumed operations on Monday night, with gas output currently at half of its average level. Production has remained below capacity due to issues with electricity supply from the Norwegian national grid.

Shell now expects activity at the plant to ramp up later on Wednesday.

"Grid restored. Power consumption will be ramped up during the evening," the company told the Nordic power bourse in a message sent at 1433 GMT.

The shutdown cut output from Ormen Lange by some 31 million standard cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day, against an average output of some 62 mcm/day, said North Sea infrastructure operator Gassco, which expects the plant back to normal activity at 0500 GMT on Thursday.

The plant, situated at Nyhamna on the coast of central Norway, gets all its electricity from the Norwegian national grid, so problems there affect the plant's processing operations.

The Norwegian grid operator was still struggling to restore power to several thousands Norwegian customers three days after the storm hit the country, most of them in the locality of the plant.

British gas imports from Norway via the Langeled pipeline remained low at 18.7 mcm/day at 1446 GMT on Wednesday, compared with the 60 mcm/day it saw on Sunday a few hours before the shutdown, according to data from the UK National Grid.

The partners in the Ormen Lange field are Shell (17.04 percent), ExxonMobil (7.23 percent), Statoil (28.92 percent), Denmark's DONG (10.34 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (36.48 percent). (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by William Hardy)