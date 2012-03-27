(Corrects headline and text throughout to show output returned on Monday not Tuesday)

OSLO, March 27 Royal Dutch Shell's giant Ormen Lange gas field returned to full output late on Monday, North Sea infrastructure operator Gassco said on Tuesday, restoring a key gas supply to Europe.

Gas output at the field was cut by some 37 million cubic metres per day, Gassco said on its website.

Shell was not immediately available for comment.

The plant that processes gas from the field shut down on Monday due to problems with its power supply, a recurrent problem at the site. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)