LONDON Oct 27 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) aims to join a list of players planning to turn the United States into a major natural gas exporter and is looking at projects there to turn gas into chemicals and motor fuels.

Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry said low gas prices in the U.S. relative to the rest of the world, thanks to an explosion in gas production from tight rocks -- or shales -- represented an opportunity.

"We do expect LNG (liquefied natural gas) exports from North America. The supply is potentially significant from shale gas," he told reporters on a conference call.

He said the company was examining building an LNG export facility in British Colombia, Canada.

However, he added U.S. concerns about security of energy supplies could limit gas exports.

Britain's BG Group took the lead in a race to export LNG from the United States on Wednesday, inking a landmark $8 billion deal to buy gas from Cheniere Energy . (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by David Hulmes)