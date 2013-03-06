FRANKFURT, March 6 Royal Dutch Shell
has shut its 195,000 barrel per day (bpd) Godorf refinery in
Germany for a maintenance period due to last throughout March
and April, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"The Godorf plant is closed until the end of April," she
said.
A press release issued by the company said the wind-down for
the routine turnaround, which takes place every five years, had
started on Feb. 26 after over a year's worth of preparation and
after obtaining approval from safety authorities last autumn.
Shell did not give a restart date but said it would notify
the public as soon as the plant is back on line.
The work, which involves some 900 external staff in addition
to on-site employees, will consist of inspections, conversions
and emission reductions measures, it said.
Some old equipment would be swapped for new parts in order
to ensure more flexible distillation and processing of different
crude oil types.