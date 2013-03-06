FRANKFURT, March 6 Royal Dutch Shell has shut its 195,000 barrel per day (bpd) Godorf refinery in Germany for a maintenance period due to last throughout March and April, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"The Godorf plant is closed until the end of April," she said.

A press release issued by the company said the wind-down for the routine turnaround, which takes place every five years, had started on Feb. 26 after over a year's worth of preparation and after obtaining approval from safety authorities last autumn.

Shell did not give a restart date but said it would notify the public as soon as the plant is back on line.

The work, which involves some 900 external staff in addition to on-site employees, will consist of inspections, conversions and emission reductions measures, it said.

Some old equipment would be swapped for new parts in order to ensure more flexible distillation and processing of different crude oil types.