* Pearl GTL ramping up to full production
* Plant is world's biggest gas-to-liquids facility
* Project development cost Shell $18-19 billion
* High oil price, free gas input make it a money-spinner
By Andrew Callus and Peg Mackey
STAVANGER/LONDON, Aug 28 - A Qatari project that
has been a drain on Royal Dutch Shell's capital since
2003 is on the verge of turning into a unique asset that will
produce billions of dollars a year in cash for the next 25
years.
Shell shareholders in 2013 should see significant benefits
from Pearl GTL, a gas-to-liquids fuel project which until now
has been notorious for a development cost overrun to $18-$19
billion from the original $5 billion and which is still late for
its mid-2012 date for full production.
Shell says both Pearl's trains have now operated at between
90 and 100 percent of design rates, and even though maintenance
issues have run into the third quarter and kept them from
working together at full capacity, that moment now could be just
around the corner.
"We are now starting to ramp it up to capacity levels again,
and therefore we are on track to deliver the cash flow and
production we are expecting from it," Chief Executive Peter
Voser said this week on the sidelines of the Offshore Northern
Seas Conference in Stavanger, Norway.
On a coastal site the size of London's Hyde Park and fed by
the world's biggest non-associated gas field, Pearl, the largest
GTL plant on the planet strips methane from wellhead gas and
combines it with oxygen to produce diesel, natural gas liquids
and ethane.
Voser described Pearl last month as a "one-of-a-kind asset".
Scaled up from Shell's Bintulu GTL plant in Malaysia, it has a
lifetime of 25 years based on an estimated 3 billion barrels of
oil equivalent (boe) of gas in the North Field that feeds it - a
reserve discovered by Shell in 1971.
Shell has paid all the development costs, which amount to
around $6 a barrel on that 3 billion boe of gas. In return it
gets gas supplies from the North Field plus an undisclosed share
of the profits Pearl will make.
Shell has said the project would generate $4 billion of free
cash flow a year at full production in a market with crude oil
prices, the main determinant of the price of diesel, at $70 a
barrel.
Free cash flow - cash in the bank from sales after
subtracting capital spending - is among the purest profit
measures.
Shell will say only that returns are in line with other
integrated gas projects, but given that Brent crude now sells
for over $110 a barrel, while the gas going into Pearl is
effectively free, it could clearly be a significant contributor
to one of the world's biggest corporate capital spending budgets
- at some $30 billion this year alone.
Analysts say crude prices would have to fall below $40 a
barrel before the plant loses money.
The Qatari government's decision to buy a stake in Shell,
reported to be approaching 3 percent, may be further evidence of
Pearl's cash delivery potential.
And the project's high profile has done no harm to the
career of Shell executive Andy Brown, who steered it towards
completion from Qatar and then moved into one of the company's
top jobs in The Hague earlier this year as head of international
upstream.
Two trains will churn out 140,000 barrels a day of diesel
and other gas-to-liquids fuel products, plus 120,000 barrels of
natural gas liquids and ethane. The diesel and liquid fuels
output alone amounts to over half of all the non-oil-based road
fuels used worldwide in 2010, according to International Energy
Agency (IEA) figures.
The water processing part of Pearl alone would service a
small city, and steam from the process is recaptured to generate
electricity and power the plant's turbines.
SHELL, QATAR, USA
Pearl is Shell's second major 21st century project in
gas-rich Qatar after QatarGas 4, an LNG export plant, ramped up
to full production in 2011.
Shell's Qatari investments overall will amount to about 10
percent of its production portfolio at full production.
That's a far cry from 1992, when Shell pulled most of its
staff out of Qatar, faced with dwindling profits in the years
after oilfield nationalisation in the 1970s.
Shell left a handful of people behind. "You're not going
anywhere," the group was told. "There's an awful lot of gas in
this country. We have to keep a connection open."
The western world's second-largest international oil and gas
company has now become the largest foreign investor in Qatar.
So is there another Pearl out there? Unlikely, say Shell
insiders.
"It's a pretty unique situation," one said. "Qatar is mainly
an LNG (liquefied natural gas) exporter and was very keen to
diversify out of that. Gas reserves on the scale of the North
Field combined with that sort of government commitment don't
come around every day."
Nevertheless, Shell has made clear it is looking at the
United States, where a glut of gas has forced the price of
natural gas to down to levels that make GTL interesting.
Louisiana, Texas or anywhere along the U.S. Gulf coast where
there is an existing supply chain are potential sites.
"The longer that the gas price stays low the better the
economics look," the Shell insider said.