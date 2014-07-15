(Adds background, executive interview)
July 15 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on
Tuesday it had found roughly 100 million barrels of oil
equivalent (boed) in the Gulf of Mexico's Norphlet formation,
its third discovery there.
The company, the gulf's largest operator, found the oil near
its Rydberg well, roughly 75 miles (120 km) off the Louisiana
coast.
Shell drilled the well about 26,300 feet (8,015 meters) from
the water's surface, including 18,900 feet into the ocean floor,
before finding a 400-foot-wide pocket of oil reserves.
The company has announced similar findings at two nearby
wells in recent years, and the area has the potential to become
a major Shell hub in the Gulf, similar to its work in the Mars
area of the Gulf.
"No other operators have been able to unlock this play,"
Mark Shuster, Shell's executive vice president of exploration,
said in an interview. "This is going to be a new exciting hub
for us."
Shell has no formal timeline for bringing the new well
online, as it still needs to study how to produce and transport
the oil. A decision should come within a few years, Shuster
said.
Shell is the project's primary operator, and partners with
Ecopetrol SA and CNOOC Ltd's Nexen.
