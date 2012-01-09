BEIJING Jan 9 A joint venture between
Royal Dutch Shell Plc's China units and Tianjin State
Farms Agribusiness Group Co will build a 200,000 cubic metre oil
products storage facility in the northern city of Tianjin, a
local development agency said.
Tianjin Nangang Industrial Zone, a government-run industrial
projects developer, said the facility, with expected annual
throughput of 3 million tonnes, would cost 550 million yuan
($87.17 million), with construction due to start in June and
completion scheduled for June 2013.
The Administrative Commission of Tianjin Nangang Industrial
Zone and the joint venture, Shell North China Oil Group Ltd,
signed an investment agreement on Dec. 31.
The facility will add to Shell's exposure in the world's
second-largest fuel market, in which foreign participation is
tightly regulated by the central government.
The joint venture has already built and is operating fuel
stations in Tianjin.
Tianjin Nangang Industrial Zone, which houses PetroChina Co
Ltd's 100,000-barrel-per-day Dagang
refinery and a 1 million-cubic-metre crude oil storage facility,
has earmarked space for a 3.2 million-cubic-metre state crude
reserve base and a similar-size commercial storage, expected to
be built by China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec).
It has also allotted land for a proposed 260,000-bpd China
National Petroleum Corp -Rosneft joint
refinery.
($1 = 6.3095 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)