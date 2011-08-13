LONDON Aug 13 Royal Dutch Shell Plc was silent on Saturday on the status of an oil leak of unspecified size in the North Sea and authorities said they also had no information on whether the leak had yet been stemmed.

The Anglo Dutch oil major said on Friday that it had discovered the leak from a flow line at its Gannet Alpha Platform and said then it was working to stem the flow.

The company declined to comment on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the Maritime & Coastguard Agency said it had no information on the status of the clean up operation, and that none of its staff were at the spill site.

A spokeswoman for the Department for energy of Climate Change said it was not involved and referred questions to Shell.

Shell said on Friday that one of the wells at the Gannet oil-field, 180km (112 miles) east of Aberdeen, had been closed but declined to say if output was reduced.

According to Argus Media, the Gannet field produced about 13,500 barrels of oil in January-April. The field is co-owned with U.S. major Exxon and operated by Shell.

A document available from Shell's website says the Gannet facilities have capacity to export 88,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

