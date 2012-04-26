LONDON, April 26 Royal Dutch Shell Plc reported an 11 percent rise in fourth quarter profits on Thursday, beating analysts' forecasts, as higher oil prices and stronger refining margins outweighed the impact of lower U.S. gas prices.

Europe's largest oil company by market capitalization said its current cost of supply (CCS) net income was $7.7 billion. Excluding one-offs, the result was $7.27 billion, compared to an average forecast of $6.70 billion from a company poll of analysts.

Brent crude prices averaged $118.60 per barrel last quarter, up from $105.43 a year before. CCS earnings strip out unrealised gains or losses related to changes in the value of inventories, and as such are comparable with net income under U.S. accounting rules. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)