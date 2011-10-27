LONDON Oct 27 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) reported a doubling of net profits in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, thanks to higher oil prices.

Europe's largest oil company by market value said it's current cost of supply (CCS) net income was $7.2 billion.

Excluding one-offs, the result was $7.0 billion, ahead of an average forecast of $6.61 billion from a Reuters poll of nine analysts.

CCS earnings strip out unrealised gains or losses related to changes in the value of inventories, and as such are comparable with net income under U.S. accounting rules.

Brent crude jumped 48 percent in the quarter compared to the same period last year, to average $113/barrel in the quarter.

Exxon Mobil, the world's largest publicly-traded oil company third-quarter net income is expected to jump 40 percent on last year to $10.26 billion, according to I/B/E/S estimates. (Reporting by Tom Bergin)