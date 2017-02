JAKARTA, June 7 Shell will invest $20 billion in Indonesia's Masela block starting in 2013 and ending in 2018-2019, Indonesia's Chief Economic Minister Hatta Rajasa said on Thursday.

Production was expected to begin at the Abadi natural gas field in the Masela Block in Indonesia's Arafura Sea in 2018.

"Shell will gradually invest $20 billion," Rajasa told reporters. (Reporting by Jakarta Bureau; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Michael Urquhart)