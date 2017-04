LONDON, March 7 Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday it had completed the payment of 1.77 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in debt to the National Iranian Oil Company in the wake of the lifting of sanctions on the country.

"Following the lifting of applicable EU and U.S sanctions, we can confirm that payment of the outstanding Shell debt to NIOC has now been made," a Shell spokesman said in a statement.

Payments equivalent to the full amount of the debt for unpaid oil deliveries was made in euros over the past three weeks, the company said. ($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by David Evans)