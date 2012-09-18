Thailand's PTT interested in Petronas offshore gas stake
Feb 22 Thailand's PTT Pcl is interested in bidding for a stake in the SK316 offshore gas block in Malaysia's state of Sarawak, Chief Executive Thewin Wongwanich said on Wednesday.
ISTANBUL, Sept 18 Royal Dutch Shell expects to resume production at its Majnoon oilfield in Iraq in the first quarter of 2013, Arne de Kock, Shell's commercial general manager for Iraq, told Reuters on Tuesday on the sidelines of an energy conference.
Shell then expects to lift production to 175,000 barrels per day by March or April of next year, de Kock said.
