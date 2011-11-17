(Adds Reuters source on talks, background)
LONDON Nov 17 Royal Dutch Shell
has pulled out of oil-development talks with the Kurdistan
Regional Government in an effort to protect lucrative
investments in southern Iraq, the Financial Times reported on
Thursday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
The newspaper did not say what projects Shell had been
seeking to invest in.
Up to now, big oil companies like Shell and U.S. rival Exxon
Mobil, who have operations in southern Iraq, have been
reluctant to enter Kurdistan, a semi-autonomous region in
northern Iraq, because the Baghdad government has barred those
who invest there from the south.
However, last week the Kurdish government announced it had
signed a deal with Exxon, prompting threats from Baghdad that
Exxon may lose its licence in the south.
Oil executives say the big companies are waiting to see how
the spat plays out before proceeding but that if Exxon is able
to keep its operations in the south, while also accessing new
reserves in Kurdistan, Shell and others will likely seek to
follow.
Executives in the region told Reuters Shell was one of a
number of big international oil companies that had held
exploratory talks with the Kurdish Regional Government in the
past year.
Shell has oil field deals in the south and a $17 billion gas
deal with the Iraqi government cleared its last major hurdle on
Tuesday after it was approved by Baghdad's council of
ministries.
Royal Dutch Shell and the Kurdish Regional Government were
not available for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin and Stephen Mangan; Editing by Jodie
Ginsberg)