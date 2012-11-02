MILAN Nov 2 Royal Dutch Shell has
decided to withdraw from a project to build a liquefied natural
gas plant in Sicily, a spokesperson for the oil major said on
Friday.
"I confirm Shell's exit from the Ionio Gas joint venture in
Sicily," the spokesperson told Reuters.
Concern had been growing that Shell might pull out of the
project after having spent seven years wading through paperwork.
In 2005 investments on the plant were seen at 400 million
euros ($520.20 million).
Italian energy company Erg had pulled out of the
project to build the plant at Priolo in Sicily earlier this
year.
Sicily held regional elections earlier this week.