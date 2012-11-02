MILAN Nov 2 Royal Dutch Shell has decided to withdraw from a project to build a liquefied natural gas plant in Sicily, a spokesperson for the oil major said on Friday.

"I confirm Shell's exit from the Ionio Gas joint venture in Sicily," the spokesperson told Reuters.

Concern had been growing that Shell might pull out of the project after having spent seven years wading through paperwork.

In 2005 investments on the plant were seen at 400 million euros ($520.20 million).

Italian energy company Erg had pulled out of the project to build the plant at Priolo in Sicily earlier this year.

Sicily held regional elections earlier this week.