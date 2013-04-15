LONDON, April 15 Oil major Royal Dutch Shell
said it was considering selling some of its Italian
downstream assets including its retail, aviation and supply and
distribution businesses.
Shell, which in a statement on Monday affirmed its
commitment to its other activities in Italy including its
upstream gas and power business, said the potential disposal was
part of its strategy to focus on the most competitive parts of
its downstream portfolio.
The company has recently sold refineries in Britain and
Germany as part of this plan.
The company said its non-service station lubricants and
marine businesses were not amongst the assets it was considering
selling.