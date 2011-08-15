* Shell estimates around 216 tonnes of oil spilt
* UK govt says several hundreds of tonnes spilt
* Spill of that scale would be biggest since 2000 - govt
* Environmentalists concerned about impact on birds
* Shell shares up 0.35 pct
(Adds Shell statement, updated shares)
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Aug 15 Royal Dutch Shell's (RDSa.L)
ruptured North Sea pipeline has caused a "substantial" spill,
with oil still leaking into the sea, the British government and
the oil major said on Monday.
The Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said:
"Current estimates are that the spill could be of several
hundred tonnes".
A spill on that scale would be the worst in the North Sea
since 2000 when more than 500 tonnes was spilt, according to
DECC data.
Shell said around 216 tonnes of oil, equivalent to
1,300 barrels, had leaked into the North Sea in a "significant
spill".
"Work continues to stop the oil remaining in the flowline
from leaking. We estimate the current rate of leakage is less
than five barrels a day," the oil major said in a separate
statement on Monday.
Oil from Shell's Gannet field has been spilling into the sea
since last Wednesday, but the rate has been falling since the
company shut off the well the same day.
By comparison, almost 5 million barrels gushed into the Gulf
of Mexico from BP's blighted Macondo well last year.
"In the context of the UK Continental Shelf, the spill is
substantial," a spokesman for the DECC said, noting assessment
of the size of a spill is subject to revision. "They (Shell) are
working to completely halt any further leakage."
Shell said the incident was a "significant spill
in the context of annual amounts of oil spilled in the North
Sea".
"We have taken it very seriously and responded promptly to
it," the company said.
The DECC echoed Shell's expectation that the oil sheen will
not reach the shore, because it is being dispersed naturally by
waves. Shell has equipment on standby to use if required.
Shell's shares were trading up 0.35 percent to
2,015 pence at 1528 GMT, lagging the European index of oil and
gas companies , which was 0.8 percent higher.
"We don't know how much has spilled, but it seems to be
contained at this point. It has a negative impact but it's a
relatively small impact," Macquarie analyst Jason Gammel said.
Traders downplayed the impact of a shutdown at Gannet, which
Shell co-owns with U.S. major Exxon , on oil supplies,
saying it was a small field and would not cause much disruption.
The oil sheen from the leak, 180 km off the Scottish port of
Aberdeen, covered around 37 square km, said Shell's spokesman.
Environmentalists Greenpeace and the Royal Society for the
Protection of Birds (RSPB) complained about a lack of
information.
"Thousands of young razorbills, puffins and guillemots are
flightless and dispersing widely in the North Sea during late
summer, so they could be at serious risk if contaminated by this
spill," Stuart Housden, director of RSPB Scotland, said in a
statement emailed to Reuters.
A spokesman for the Scottish government said fishing boats
continued to operate.
"It hasn't had much of an impact, other than that Marine
Scotland has notified fishing vessels ... to stay clear of the
affected area," he told Reuters.
Government data showed there was a reduction in significant
hydrocarbon releases in UK waters in 2010-2011 from the previous
year, though a parliamentary report in January questioned the
country's readiness to tackle a major oil spill.
Shell said it plans to issue a further statement about the
leak later on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler, Zaida Espana and Matt
Scuffham; Editing by David Cowell, Andrew Callus and David
Hulmes)