VIENNA Nov 7 Royal Dutch Shell said on
Wednesday that it remained interested in oil and gas exploration
opportunities in Libya after abandoning drilling in two blocks
earlier this year.
Shell told Reuters in May that it planned to exit from the
LNGDA and area 89 after disappointing results, prompting
concerns that the OPEC country would struggle to reach future
production targets.
"That was just a project exit. We did not exit Libya," said
Nureddin Wefati, head of media relations for Shell's upstream
activities in the Middle East and North Africa, at the North
Africa Oil and Gas Summit.
"We are very interested in other upstream activities and we
have an ongoing dialogue with Libyan officials," he said, adding
that the company would likely bid in the next licensing round.
Libya's National Oil Corporation plans to proceed with
Libya's fourth licensing round, known as the Exploration
Production and Sharing Agreement (EPSA), next year, its chairman
Nuri Berruien said on Wednesday without providing further
details.