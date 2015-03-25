By Sarah McFarlane
| LONDON, March 25
LONDON, March 25 Shell expects only a
fraction of liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects already
approved by the Canadian government to go ahead in the next
decade, an executive said on Wednesday.
Canada has the potential to become one of the world's top
LNG exporters, but projects have yet to begin construction, as
roughly 110 million tonnes of government-approved export
capacity awaits final investment decisions.
"At Shell we assume that only 15 to 20 percent of the
approved projects will materialise by 2025," Markus Hector,
Shell's general manager of global LNG said.
Speaking at a gas sector event hosted by the High Commission
of Canada in London, Hector said that the low forecast success
rate was partly due to the scale of the infrastructure projects
and the competition for people with the skills to build them.
Sinking oil and gas prices have put the brakes on the
development of the LNG industry, with planned U.S. projects
being delayed or even scrapped altogether.
Shell is the lead partner in a consortium planning the LNG
Canada facility on British Columbia's northern coast and is not
expected to make a final investment decision until at least
2016.
"We are progressing the project, it's in the development
phase, we don't have any specific impact from commodity prices
on the development of the project," Hector said.
In response to the collapse in prices, oil and gas companies
have made drastic cuts to budgets, idled drilling rigs and in
some cases cut jobs. Earlier this year Shell said it would
reduce its spending over the next three years by $15 billion.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)