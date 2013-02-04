CALGARY, Alberta Feb 4 Canada's National Energy Board on Monday approved a liquefied natural gas export license for Royal Dutch Shell Plc's planned LNG export plant on British Columbia's Pacific Coast.

The regulator approved exports of up to 670 million tonnes of LNG over the 25-year period covered by the license, or 3.23 billion cubic feet of gas per day.

The license was given to LNG Canada Development Inc, a Shell-led consortium that includes Mitsubishi Corp, PetroChina and Korea Gas Corp.

LNG Canada is in the early stages of planning an LNG plant at Kitimat, British Columbia, to take gas from British Columbia's massive shale fields to lucrative Asian markets.