CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 Royal Dutch Shell is putting on hold two small-scale gas liquefaction projects in Ontario and Louisiana that were earmarked to supply liquefied natural gas as a transport fuel, a company spokesman said on Friday.

Shell said it was exploring the investment value of the proposed units at its Corunna refinery near Sarnia, Ontario, and Geismar Chemicals facility, Louisiana, spokesman David Williams said.

"It's about hard choices in terms of where we are going to direct investment dollars," Williams said.

"This is a continuous evaluation of the opportunities of LNG as a transport fuel. We are continuing to look at it but the current plan is to pause the building of these particular units."

Plans to build the plants were announced in March 2013 as Shell announced investment plans to make LNG a viable fuel option for the commercial market.

Each unit, which cools natural gas at very low temperatures to convert it to liquid, would have been able to produce 250,000 tons of LNG.

The Corunna facility was intended to supply LNG fuel along the Great Lakes corridor, while the Geismar unit would have supplied LNG along the Mississippi river and offshore Gulf of Mexico. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)