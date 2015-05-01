LONDON May 1 Royal Dutch Shell has
agreed a 10.07 billion pound ($15.28 billion) bridge loan from a
group of relationship banks backing its 47 billion pound
takeover of smaller rival BG Group, the company announced
on Friday.
The two-year loan replaces a 3.025 billion pound interim
bridge loan that was provided in early April by Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
The bridge loan will be used, along with existing cash, to
cover the 13.2 billion pound cash portion of the cash and share
deal.
Mandated lead arrangers on the financing are Banco
Santander, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas, CIBC,
Citigroup, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC Bank, JP Morgan, Lloyds Bank, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of
Canada, Royal Bank of Scotland, Societe Generale, Standard
Chartered and SMBC.
Each bank has committed 530 million pounds to the deal.
Barclays is facility agent on the transaction.
The financing pays an initial margin of 15bp over Libor,
rising to 20bp after three months, to 25bp after six months, to
30bp after nine months, to 40bp after 12 months, to 50bp after
15 months, to 60bp after 18 months and to 70bp after 21 months.
There are also ticking fees of 20 percent of the applicable
margin on undrawn, uncancelled amounts.
Shell is rated AA- by Standard & Poor's, Aa1 Moody's and AA
by Fitch.
($1 = 0.6592 pounds)
