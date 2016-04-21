By Freya Berry and Ron Bousso
| LONDON, April 21
LONDON, April 21 Royal Dutch Shell is
working on selling out of its onshore assets in Gabon, according
to two sources familiar with the matter, as the oil giant seeks
to refocus its African presence.
Bids are due in June for the fields, which one source
estimated could be worth around $700 million. However the second
person said that price indications were currently below Shell's
expectations and that no sale may occur. Shell's Gabon holdings
include the Rabi Kounga and Gamba fields.
"Shell continuously evaluates opportunities for our global
portfolio in line with our business strategy," a company
spokesman said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Freya Berry and Ron Bousso; editing by Lawrence
White)