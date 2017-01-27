LONDON Jan 27 Royal Dutch Shell is
nearing the sale of a large part of its North Sea oil and gas
assets for $3 billion to a private equity-backed firm, several
banking sources said.
The deal will mark a major milestone in the Anglo-Dutch
company's drive to reduce its heavy debt pile following the $54
billion acquisition of BG Group in February 2016.
Chrysaor, a North Sea-focused oil company backed by private
equity fund EIG Partners, will acquire from Shell a mix of older
fields, new developments and infrastructure in a move that could
breath new life into one of the world's oldest offshore basins
where production has been in a steady decline since the late
1990s.
The deal is expected to be announced in the coming days to
coincide with Shell's full-year results on Feb. 2, several
sources said.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)