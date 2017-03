LONDON, April 17 Anglo-Dutch oil and gas major Shell announced on Thursday it had found gas in a new drilling area off Malaysia.

It found more than 450 metres of gas column at its Rosmari-1 well and plans further exploration, Shell said.

"Rosmari-1 is a testament to our ability to successfully drill and build understanding of new geology within our existing exploration heartlands, adding value to our existing assets in Malaysia," said Andy Brown, director of Shell's international upstream business.

The well is located near Block SK318, in which Shell has an 85 percent stake. Malaysia's Petronas Carigali owns the remaining 15 percent. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)