LONDON Aug 26 Oil major Shell said on Tuesday it had found more gas at a block offshore Malaysia where it drilled a successful well earlier this year.

The energy firm made the gas discovery in 800 metre-deep water at its Marjoram-1 well, 180 km off the Malaysian coast in Block SK318.

Shell announced in April its first successful gas find in this new drilling area.

"Our strategy to expand our heartland areas through technologically advanced exploration is delivering tangible success in deep-water in Malaysia," said Andrew Brown, Shell's director of international upstream.

Shell operates the block in which the gas find was made, holding an 85 percent interest, while Malaysian state oil firm Petronas owns the remainder. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)