LONDON Aug 26 Oil major Shell said on
Tuesday it had found more gas at a block offshore Malaysia where
it drilled a successful well earlier this year.
The energy firm made the gas discovery in 800 metre-deep
water at its Marjoram-1 well, 180 km off the Malaysian coast in
Block SK318.
Shell announced in April its first successful gas find in
this new drilling area.
"Our strategy to expand our heartland areas through
technologically advanced exploration is delivering tangible
success in deep-water in Malaysia," said Andrew Brown, Shell's
director of international upstream.
Shell operates the block in which the gas find was made,
holding an 85 percent interest, while Malaysian state oil firm
Petronas owns the remainder.
