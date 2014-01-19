DUBAI Jan 19 Royal Dutch Shell and
Mubadala Petroleum have swapped equity stakes in two exploration
blocks off Malaysia, the Abu Dhabi-based energy company said on
Sunday.
Mubadala has taken a 20 percent interest in the
Shell-operated deepwater Block 2B and Shell took a 20 percent
interest in the Mubadala-operated Block SK320 in return.
"The equity swap agreement is an important step for Mubadala
Petroleum's growth strategy in Malaysia and marks our first
partnership in Southeast Asia with Shell, an important player in
deepwater exploration," Maurizio La Noce, chief executive of
Mubadala Petroleum, said in a statement.
Mubadala, owned by the Abu Dhabi government, said that
drilling in Block SK320 had yielded two new gas discoveries,
called Pegaga and Sintok.
"We need to do further work to determine the full extent and
commerciality of those discoveries," La Noce said.
A Shell spokesman could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Mubadala was awarded its acreage in 2010 and the adjacent
Block 2B was awarded to Shell in 2012.
State-run Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas is a
participant in both blocks, which lie off the coast of the
island of Borneo.