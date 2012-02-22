* Brown to become director, upstream international
* Malcolm Brinded to leave Shell by end of April
LONDON, Feb 22 Royal Dutch Shell
promoted the head of its business in Qatar to director of
international exploration and production, replacing a veteran
who lost the race to the top job at Europe's largest oil
company.
Andrew Brown, 50, is to become director, upstream
international, on April 1. Shell also said on Wednesday Malcolm
Brinded, who has worked for the company since 1974, would step
down as executive director, upstream international on that date.
Brown currently leads Shell's business in Qatar, where it
has spent $20 billion including on Pearl, a plant to convert
natural gas into liquid fuels, and projects that when on stream
will represent about 10 percent of Shell's output.
"Andrew Brown has truly delivered in Qatar, and his
promotion should bring new blood to the executive board," said
an analyst who covers Shell and declined to be identified.
Brinded has worked for Shell in Brunei, the Netherlands and
Oman and is a former country chairman for Shell in the UK. He
was once seen by analysts as a possible future head of Shell,
Europe's largest oil company by market value.
In 2004 he was made the head of Shell's global exploration
and production division after a scandal over the company's
overstatement of its oil reserves led to the departure of
Chairman Philip Watts and other senior executives.
Shell is aiming for a 25 percent rise in oil and gas output
by 2017-2018 after struggling to expand supplies in the last
decade. Apart from a 5 percent increase in 2010, production has
fallen every year since 2002.
Brown, who joined Shell in 1984, will be based in the
Netherlands in his new post. Brinded will leave the company at
the end of April.
Ross Whittam, a Shell spokesman, said: "The board has
initiated a change in leadership to take the upstream business
forward in its next stage of growth and development."
