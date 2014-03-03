LONDON, March 3 London-listed oil company Royal
Dutch Shell said board-member Josef Ackermann would
retire as a non-executive director at its annual meeting in May.
Ackermann's departure from Shell is the latest retreat from
high-profile corporate positions for the former Deutsche Bank
chief executive.
He stepped down from the supervisory board of German
engineering conglomerate Siemens in September, two
weeks after quitting as chairman of Zurich Insurance,
following the suicide of the chief financial officer.
Shell's annual meeting is scheduled for May 20. The company
is holding a management day on March 13, when it will attempt to
win round investors after a major profit warning in January.