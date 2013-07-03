PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 6
March 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, July 3 Royal Dutch Shell said it had found oil at its latest deepwater drill in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Vicksburg 'A' discovery, 120 km offshore, was estimated to hold potentially recoverable resources of more than 100 million barrels of oil equivalent, Shell said on Wednesday.
"The results of the Vicksburg well strengthen our existing deepwater Gulf of Mexico exploration portfolio and should contribute to the nearby Appomattox discovery," said Mark Shuster, Executive Vice President of Shell Upstream Americas Exploration.
Shell has a 75 percent stake in the discovery, and CNOOC holds the rest.
March 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 5 A strain of bird flu has been detected in a chicken breeder flock on a Tennessee farm contracted to U.S. food giant Tyson Foods Inc, and the 73,500 birds will be culled to stop the virus from entering the food system, government and company officials said on Sunday.
BERLIN, March 6 Demand for travel to the United States over the coming months has flattened out following a positive start to the year, with uncertainty over a possible new travel order likely deterring visitors, travel analysis company ForwardKeys said on Monday.