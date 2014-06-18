Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
June 18 Royal Dutch Shell :
* Shell files registration statement for IPO of MLP
* Shell Midstream Partners intends to apply to list common units on New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol "SHLX".
* Offering is expected to occur in second half of this year.
* Shell midstream partners' initial assets are expected to consist of ownership interests in four onshore and offshore pipelines located primarily in Texas and Louisiana
* Today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, shell midstream partners, L.P. ("Shell Midstream Partners"), has filed a registration statement on form S-1 with U.S. Securities and exchange commission
* Barclays and Citigroup are acting as book-running managers and structuring agents for proposed offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.