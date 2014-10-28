Oct 28 Shell Midstream Partners LP IPO-SHLX.N, a master limited partnership formed by Royal Dutch Shell Plc , priced its initial public offering of 40 million common units at $23 per unit, above its expected price range of $19-$21 per unit.

The company's IPO raised about $920 million, valuing the company at up to $1.56 billion. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)