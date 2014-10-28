(Adds details)
Oct 28 Shell Midstream Partners LP IPO-SHLX.N,
a master limited partnership formed by Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, priced its enlarged initial public offering of 40
million units at $23 per unit, above its expected price range of
$19-$21 per unit.
The company's IPO raised about $920 million, valuing the
company at up to $1.56 billion. It had planned to sell 37.5
million units.
Shell Midstream owns stakes in four onshore and offshore
pipelines in Texas and Louisiana.
This includes a 43 percent stake in a crude oil pipeline
connecting Houston to Houma, a 28.6 percent stake in a pipeline
to the offshore Mars field in the Gulf of Mexico, and a 49
percent stake in a refined products pipeline linked to four
Louisiana refineries.
The MLP structure allows companies to raise money in the
stock market while having income taxed only at the unit holder
level, avoiding corporate income taxes.
MLPs that hold midstream assets such as pipelines and
storage facilities have found favor with investors since they
distribute most of their earnings to shareholders.
Barclays and Citigroup are among the lead underwriters for
the IPO.
Shell Midstream is expected to debut on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "SHLX" on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)