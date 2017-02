NEW YORK, April 26 The new 325,000 barrels-per-day atmospheric crude unit started processing crude oil at Motiva's Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Thursday, said Royal Dutch Shell Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry during the company's Q1 earnings call.

The Port Arthur refinery, with the expansion, is rated at 600,000 bpd and is the largest in the United States.

Motiva is a joint venture of Royal Dutch Shell and Saudi Aramco.

